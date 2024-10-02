3-time defending NFC South champion Bucs face Falcons with chance to build off strong 3-1 start

After winning three straight NFC South titles, Tampa Bay is again in first place in the division at 3-1 and could solidify its hold on the lead by beating Atlanta on Thursday night. The Buccaneers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, are coming off an impressive win over Philadelphia. Atlanta is tied for second in the division at 2-2 and will be trying for another division win following a last-second home victory over New Orleans. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has produced two game-winning drives, but the Atlanta offense was held without a touchdown against the Saints.

