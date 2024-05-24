3-time defending champ Oklahoma beats Florida State 11-3 in super regional opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Three-time defending national champion Oklahoma is one win away from going back to the Women’s College World Series. Alyssa Brito went 3-for-3 with two homers, and the second-seeded Sooners defeated No. 15 seed Florida State 11-3 in six innings in Game 1 of the best-of-three Norman Super Regional. Oklahoma ace Kelli Maxwell went the distance for the win. She gave up three runs on four hits in five innings. Tiare Jennings hit a homer in the first, the 95th of her career. That moved her into a tie for third place in Division I history.

