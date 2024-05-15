3-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer transferred to the 60-day injured list by Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. The Texas Rangers made the move Wednesday for the three-time Cy Young Award winner who is rehabbing from offseason back surgery. He hasn’t thrown off a mound since his initial rehab start April 24. He had right thumb soreness that team doctors later identified as a nerve issue that extended to his right triceps. He had injections May 9 to alleviate the pain. Scherzer played catch in the outfield Wednesday, when the Rangers moved the 39-year-old right-hander to 60-day IL to make room on their 40-man roster for the addition of right-hander Shaun Anderson to their active roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.