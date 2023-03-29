3-time All-Star Daniel Murphy signs with Long Island Ducks

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former Met Daniel Murphy has agreed to a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The 37-year-old Murphy last played in 2020, his second season with Colorado. He hit .236 with three homers and 16 RBIs. A three-time All-Star, Murphy has a .296 average, 138 homers and 735 RBIs in 13 major league seasons with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.