3-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires again, ending surprising comeback bid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy has ended a surprising comeback bid. He’s on the Voluntarily Retired List after playing 38 games for the Triple-A team of the Los Angeles Angels. The 38-year-old Murphy played his final game with the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday. His last major league game was with Colorado during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which he said he was retiring. The Angels signed him to a minor league deal in June. Murphy powered the New York Mets into the 2015 World Series with home runs in a record six consecutive playoff games.

