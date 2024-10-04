3 playoff spots remain as MLS teams scramble for postseason position

Three playoff spots remain up for grabs as Major League Soccer’s regular season draws to a close. One of the more intriguing contenders is D.C. United. While the team clamors for a berth, striker Christian Benteke has nearly secured the Golden Boot for most goals this season. Benteke has 22 goals, three more than LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and four more than Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez.

