3 Nigerian tennis players suspended and fined for violating match-fixing rules

LONDON (AP) — Three tennis players from Nigeria linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium have been banned for more than two years and fined $10,000 apiece. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the penalties Friday. Henry Atseye, 35, Sylvester Emmanuel, 26, and Christian Paul, 29, were accused of breaches of anti-corruption rules in 2017 and 2018. The trio joins at least 20 others who have been suspended for having links with a syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, who was previously given a five-year custodial sentence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.