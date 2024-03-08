3 news organizations win ‘Grand Slam’ honors in Associated Press Sports Editors contest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Times, the Courier Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, and the Omaha World-Herald earned Gland honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest. The Los Angeles Times competed in Division A, which included the nation’s largest publications (daily print circulation/monthly digital unique visitors). The Courier Journal and the World-Herald competed in Division B. All three outlets were honored in four categories for the Grand Slam recognition: a print portfolio combining weekday and Sunday offerings; event coverage over a 48-hour span; project reporting; and digital presentation. The contest – voted on recently by sports editors and writers in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and remotely from across the nation – honored the best sports journalism of 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.