3 Lazio men sent off in home loss to AC Milan; 9 more players booked plus coach

ROME (AP) — Three Lazio players have been sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 at home in Serie A. Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marušić and Matteo Guendouzi all received red cards. Another four Lazio players were booked and five AC Milan players were shown a yellow card on a bad-tempered evening. The result took third-placed Milan to within a point of Juventus. Lazio remains in ninth place.

