3-hour drive from Cleveland leaves Amari Cooper looking forward to joining contending Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Amari Cooper found the three-hour drive from Cleveland to Buffalo to be both introspective and invigorating after being acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Browns. The 30-year-old made his practice debut as Buffalo prepares to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t commit to say whether Cooper will be active. Cooper, meantime, says it’s too early to set expectations even while he’s excited to join the four-time defending AFC East champions. Buffalo acquired the five-time Pro Bowl player to upgrade a Josh Allen-led passing attack that ranks 25th in the NFL.

