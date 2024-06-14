3 charged in shooting death of Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus ‘MJ’ Daniels Jr.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. The 21-year-old was shot to death Tuesday at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg. Daniels was a starting cornerback last season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again, according to reports. He played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. Hattiesburg Police Chief Hardy Sims says those arrested are 16, 17 and 18 years old. All are charged as adults.

