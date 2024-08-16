3 Bundesliga clubs narrowly avoid upsets in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Three Bundesliga clubs moved into the second round of the German Cup on Friday but they all needed extra time or penalties to overcome lower-tier opposition on a night of near upsets. Hoffenheim came close to being knocked out at third-tier Wurzburger Kickers but won on penalties. Fourth-tier Hallescher was seconds away from embarrassing last season’s second-division champion St Pauli, which equalized in the 94th minute and then scored in extra time to win 3-2. Mainz recovered from going 1-0 down against third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden and needed extra-time goals from captain Jonathan Burkardt and midfielder Nadiem Amiri to clinch a 3-1 win.

