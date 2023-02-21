3 Austin Peay players suspended after brawl vs North Florida

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Austin Peay players have been suspended for their roles in a fight at the end of its final home game of the regular season. Carlos Paez and Cameron Copeland will sit out Wednesday’s game at Stetson. Kamarie Coffey will have to sit out Wednesday and on Friday for the game at Florida Gulf Coast. The suspensions were announced Monday by the school and the ASUN Conference. The school said in a statement that it “will have no further comment about the matter.”

