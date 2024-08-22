2nd-seeded Navarro outlasts Osorio to reach Monterrey Open quarterfinals

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States rallied to beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) early Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open. The 23-year-old Navarro, the 2021 NCAA champion as a freshman at the University of Virginia, finally finished off Osorio at 12:35 a.m. — 2 hours, 48 minutes after they began play. Navarro set up a match against ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland in the WTA 500 event on Sonoma Club’s hard courts. Frech edged Lina Glushko 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1. Frech edged Lina Glushko 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1. Navarro won in Hobart in January for her first WTA Tour title. She lost to Diana Shnaider in May in Paris in the Trophee Clarins final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.