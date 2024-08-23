2nd-seeded Emma Navarro advances to Monterrey Open semifinals

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States beat ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday night to reach the Monterrey Open semifinals. The 23-year-old Navarro will face the winner of the late quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and sixth-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic on Friday in the WTA 500 hard-court event at Sonoma Club. Navarro was the 2021 NCAA champion as a freshman at the University of Virginia and added her first WTA Tour title in January at Hobart. Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia will face Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the other semifinal. Alexandrova beat seventh-seeded Yue Yuan of China 7-5, 7-6 (3), and Sun topped Erika Andreeva of Russia 6-4, 6-3.

