2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5. The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals. Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year. Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3. Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 3-6. 7-5 victory over Max Purcell. In an all-Italian match, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3. Sinner will face Murray in the third round.

