2nd-seeded Casper Ruud advances to 2nd round at Mexican Open

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Casper Ruud moved into the second round of the Mexican Open by beating Argentine qualifier Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2). Ruud won three titles and reached the French Open and U.S. Open finals in 2022. He is playing in Mexico for the second time in his career. The second-seeded Ruud will next play Taro Daniel. Daniel beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Holger Rune defeated Ben Shelton 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Nuno Borges or Nick Chapell. Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Denis Shapovalov, Michael Mmoh, Feliciano Lopez and Francis Tiafoe also won.

