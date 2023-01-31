23 arrested in match-fixing probe in Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say nearly two-dozen people including players have been arrested as part of an investigation into match-fixing in lower-division soccer matches in Spain, Andorra and Gibraltar. The European Union police agency Europol says those arrested are alleged members of a betting syndicate where “several footballers are suspected of having used their position to steer the outcome of games in which they participated in.” Authorities say 30 games are under investigation, with profits from the betting estimated at more than 500,000 euros.

