22 major league players left in arbitration after 171 reach agreements

NEW YORK (AP) — A total of 171 major league players agreed to contracts in the hours before and after the arbitration exchange of proposed salaries with teams, and just one reached a multiyear deal: injured Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan. McClanahan agreed to a $7.2 million, two-year contract that includes salaries of $3.6 million annually. He is not likely to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last August. While 23 players swapped figures with their clubs, the majority eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year contracts. Devin Williams and Milwaukee agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year deal after the swap.

