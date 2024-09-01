22-1 shot Mixto scores victory in $1 million Pacific Classic and earns berth in Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Mixto has scored a surprising victory in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar. The 4-year-old colt won by a half-length and earned an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic this fall at the same track. Ridden by Kyle Frey, Mixto ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.10. Sent off at 22-1 odds, Mixto paid $46.40, $16.40 and $8.60. Full Serrano was second. Reincarnate finished third for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The Grade 1 race was missing early favorite Adare Manor. The mare trained by Baffert was scratched when she had painful muscle contractions after a gallop two days earlier.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.