2030 a ‘reasonable target’ for new Commanders stadium, owner says

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said Sunday night he is hopeful a new stadium can open in time for the 2030 season. The team’s contractual obligations at Commanders Field end in 2027, but the Commanders can continue playing there indefinitely. Harris and his ownership group are hopeful the site currently occupied by RFK Stadium, in downtown Washington, will be under consideration, but the federal government must first sign off on transferring the land to the District of Columbia. The U.S. House of Representatives has given its approval, but the Senate has not. Harris also said he is hopeful to bring the NFL draft to the region in 2027, ideally taking place on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and Lincoln Memorial.

