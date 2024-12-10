2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil will run from June 24 to July 25

ZURICH (AP) — The 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be played from June 24 to July 25. FIFA announced the dates Tuesday. Thirty-two teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup, which is being played in South America for the first time. FIFA is expected to announce the Brazilian host cities and stadiums for the tournament next year. Twelve bids were submitted, including many of the stadiums that hosted games for the men’s World Cup in 2014.

