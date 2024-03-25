2025 European gymnastics champs won’t be in Israel; bidding reopened

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Next year’s European gymnastics championships will not be staged in Tel Aviv as scheduled because of Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas. The governing body of gymnastics in Europe says the decision is “due to the current situation in Israel” and it has reopened the bidding process for a host. Member federations have a month to submit their bids. European Gymnastics adds it would welcome a bid from Israel for later editions.

