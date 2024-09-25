2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup to avoid East Coast in sign FIFA Club World Cup will play games there

MIAMI (AP) — Next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup will not have any sites on the U.S. East Coast, a sign FIFA may place games along the Eastern Seaboard in its expanded 32-team Club World Cup. CONCACAF says BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are the three new venues among 14 sites in 11 areas picked for the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 6. FIFA has not announced sites for the Club World Cup, which is slated to start June 15 and end July 13. The U.S. sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and ’23 Gold Cups.

