2025 Club World Cup final to be at MetLife Stadium, site of 2026 World Cup final

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year’s championship of the expanded Club World Cup will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, site of the 2026 World Cup final. Twelve stadiums will be used for the 32-team tournament, FIFA, including five of the 11 U.S. venues for the 2026 World Cup. Sites include six NFL stadiums; four Major League Soccer homes; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, site of the 1994 World Cup final; and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, another 1994 World Cup site.

