2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 8: Men’s basketball semifinals, Noah Lyles in the 200

PARIS (AP) — LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry vs. Nikola Jokic is quite the matchup in the Olympic men’s basketball semifinals Thursday. OK, it’s really the United States vs. Serbia, but you get the idea. The other men’s matchup features Victor Wembanyama and host France against Germany. That is among the events to watch on Thursday. There will be plenty of attention on the purple stage at Stade de France, where the track and field highlights include 100-meter dash champion Noah Lyles trying to add the 200 gold medal to his collection and join such stars as Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis who’ve completed that sprint double at a single Summer Games. An attention-grabbing matchup in the women’s 400-meter hurdles is part of the program, too.

