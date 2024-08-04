2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 5: Simone Biles wraps up competition with two events

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles wraps up competition with two events as gymnastics comes to a close, surfing hands out its medals and the U.S. women chase a second straight gold medal in 3×3 on Monday at the 2024 Olympics. After dominating the first week of the Olympics by winning three gold medals in front of star-studded crowds, Biles is aiming to add more hardware when she competes in the balance beam and floor exercise. In track and field, there are four finals highlighted by the women’s 800 meters and the men’s pole vault.

