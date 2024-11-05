2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
Lakeville South (29-2) vs. Apple Valley (14-14), 1 p.m.
St. Michael-Albertville (24-7) vs. Roseville (26-5), 1 p.m.
Champlin Park (28-3) vs. Anoka (22-7), 3 p.m.
East Ridge (24-6) vs. Minnetonka (17-13), 3 p.m.
Lakeville South/Apple Valley loser vs. St. Michael Albertville/Roseville loser, 9 a.m.
Champlin Park/Anoka loser vs. East Ridge/Minnetonka loser, 11 a.m.
Lakeville South/Apple Valley winner vs. St. Michael Albertville/Roseville winner, 9 a.m.
Champlin Park/Anoka winner vs. East Ridge/Minnetonka winner, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Delano (30-0) vs. Hermantown (24-5), 5 p.m.
Mahtomedi (25-4) vs. Alexandria (20-10), 5 p.m.
Marshall (26-6) vs. Monticello (18-13), 7 p.m.
Stewartville (26-4) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-12), 7 p.m.
Delano/Hermantown loser vs. Mahtomedi/Alexandria loser, 9 a.m.
Marshall/Monticello loser vs. Stewartville/Cretin-Derham Hall loser, 11 a.m.
Delano/Hermantown winner vs. Mahtomedi/Alexandria winner, 9 a.m.
Marshall/Monticello winner vs. Stewartville/Cretin-Derham Hall winner, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Albany (28-2) vs. New London-Spicer (18-17-1), 1 p.m.
Southwest Christian (19-12) vs. Annandale (23-6), 1 p.m.
Chatfield (28-4) vs. Rush City (28-3), 3 p.m.
Hawley (26-5) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (25-1), 3 p.m.
Albany/New London-Spicer loser vs. Southwest Christian/Annandale loser, 5 p.m.
Chatfield/Rush City loser vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran loser, 7 p.m.
Albany/New London-Spicer vs. Southwest Christian/Annandale winner, 5 p.m.
Chatfield/Rush City winner vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran winner, 7 p.m.
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran (28-5) vs. Sebeka (24-7), 5 p.m.
West Central (27-4) vs. Kittson County Central (27-5), 5 p.m.
Minneota (22-11) vs. Ely (28-3), 7 p.m.
New Life Academy (17-12) vs. Fillmore Central (17-15), 7 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka loser vs. West Central/KCC loser, 1 p.m.
Minneota/Ely loser vs. New Life/Fillmore Central loser, 3 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka winner vs. West Central/KCC winner, 1 p.m.
Minneota/Ely winner vs. New Life/Fillmore Central winner, 3 p.m.
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
