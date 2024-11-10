2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

State Volleyball Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Roseville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23

Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

East Ridge def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Thursday, Nov. 7
Consolation Semifinal

St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16

Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11

Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Minnetonka def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18

Third Place

East Ridge def. Roseville, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

State Championship

Lakeville South def. Champlin Park, 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 20-25, 15-10

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Delano def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10

Alexandria def. Mahtomedi, 25-22, 25-26, 25-20

Marshall def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Stewartville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Mahtomedi def. Hermantown, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Monticello def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal

Alexandria def. Delano, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Marshall def. Stewartville, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Mahtomedi def. Monticello, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

Third Place

Delano def. Stewartville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

State Championship

Alexandria def. Marshall, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24

Southwest Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Chatfield def. Rush City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16

Hawley def. St. Croix Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15

St. Croix Lutheran def. Rush City, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26

Semifinal

Southwest Christian def. Albany, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Hawley def. Chatfield, 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

St. Croix Lutheran def. Annandale, 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 33-31

Third Place

Albany def. Chatfield, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

State Championship

Hawley def. Southwest Christian, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Mayer Lutheran def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

West Central def. Kittson Central, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Minneota def. Ely, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. New Life, 25-20, 25-18, 27-29, 20-25, 15-7

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Kittson Central def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18

New Life def. Ely, 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 16-14

Semifinal

Mayer Lutheran def. West Central, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14

Minneota def. Fillmore Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 26-24

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

New Life def. Kittson Central, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Third Place

West Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

State Championship

Mayer Lutheran def. Minneota, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17

