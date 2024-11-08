2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
State Volleyball Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
Roseville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23
Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
East Ridge def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
Thursday, Nov. 7
Consolation Semifinal
St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16
Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21
Semifinal
Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11
Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship
St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka, 8:30 a.m.
Third Place
Roseville vs. East Ridge, 5 p.m.
State Championship
Lakeville South vs. Champlin Park, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Delano def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10
Alexandria def. Mahtomedi, 25-22, 25-26, 25-20
Marshall def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Stewartville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8
Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal
Mahtomedi def. Hermantown, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23
Monticello def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal
Alexandria def. Delano, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
Marshall def. Stewartville, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship
Mahtomedi vs. Monticello, 8:30 a.m.
Third Place
Delano vs. Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
State Championship
Alexandria vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7
Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24
Southwest Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Chatfield def. Rush City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16
Hawley def. St. Croix Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13
Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal
New London-Spicer vs. Annandale, 5 p.m.
Rush City vs. St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Semifinal
Albany vs. Southwest Christian, 5 p.m.
Chatfield vs. Hawley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7
Mayer Lutheran def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
West Central def. Kittson Central, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
Minneota def. Ely, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. New Life, 25-20, 25-18, 27-29, 20-25, 15-7
Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal
Kittson Central def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18
New Life def. Ely, 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 16-14
Semifinal
Mayer Lutheran def. West Central, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14
Minneota def. Fillmore Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 26-24
Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship
Kittson Central vs. New Life, 10:30 a.m.
Third Place
West Central vs. Fillmore Central, 12:30 p.m.
State Championship
Mayer Lutheran vs. Minneota, 2:30 p.m.
