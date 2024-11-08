2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

State Volleyball Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Roseville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23

Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

East Ridge def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Thursday, Nov. 7
Consolation Semifinal

St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16

Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11

Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Roseville vs. East Ridge, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Lakeville South vs. Champlin Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Delano def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10

Alexandria def. Mahtomedi, 25-22, 25-26, 25-20

Marshall def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Stewartville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Mahtomedi def. Hermantown, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Monticello def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal

Alexandria def. Delano, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Marshall def. Stewartville, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Mahtomedi vs. Monticello, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Delano vs. Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

State Championship

Alexandria vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24

Southwest Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Chatfield def. Rush City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16

Hawley def. St. Croix Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

New London-Spicer vs. Annandale, 5 p.m.

Rush City vs. St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Semifinal

Albany vs. Southwest Christian, 5 p.m.

Chatfield vs. Hawley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Mayer Lutheran def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

West Central def. Kittson Central, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Minneota def. Ely, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. New Life, 25-20, 25-18, 27-29, 20-25, 15-7

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Kittson Central def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18

New Life def. Ely, 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 16-14

Semifinal

Mayer Lutheran def. West Central, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14

Minneota def. Fillmore Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 26-24

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Kittson Central vs. New Life, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

West Central vs. Fillmore Central, 12:30 p.m.

State Championship

Mayer Lutheran vs. Minneota, 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.