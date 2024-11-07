2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

State Volleyball Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Roseville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23

Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

East Ridge def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Thursday, Nov. 7
Consolation Semifinal

St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16

Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11

Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Roseville vs. East Ridge, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Lakeville South vs. Champlin Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 6

Delano def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10

Alexandria def. Mahtomedi, 25-22, 25-26, 25-20

Marshall def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Stewartville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 9 a.m.

Monticello vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11 a.m.

Semifinal

Delano vs. Alexandria, 9 a.m.

Marshall vs. Stewartville, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24

Southwest Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Chatfield (28-4) vs. Rush City (28-3), 3 p.m.

Hawley (26-5) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (25-1), 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

New London-Spicer vs. Annandale, 5 p.m.

Chatfield/Rush City loser vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinal

Albany vs. Southwest Christian, 5 p.m.

Chatfield/Rush City winner vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 7

Mayer Lutheran (28-5) vs. Sebeka (24-7), 5 p.m.

West Central (27-4) vs. Kittson County Central (27-5), 5 p.m.

Minneota (22-11) vs. Ely (28-3), 7 p.m.

New Life Academy (17-12) vs. Fillmore Central (17-15), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8
Consolation Semifinal

Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka loser vs. West Central/KCC loser, 1 p.m.

Minneota/Ely loser vs. New Life/Fillmore Central loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinal

Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka winner vs. West Central/KCC winner, 1 p.m.

Minneota/Ely winner vs. New Life/Fillmore Central winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9
Consolation Championship

Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.