2024 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
Roseville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23
Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
East Ridge def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
Apple Valley vs. St. Michael Albertville, 9 a.m.
Champlin Park vs. Minnetonka, 11 a.m.
Lakeville South vs. Roseville, 9 a.m.
Champlin Park vs. East Ridge, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Delano def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10
Alexandria def. Mahtomedi, 25-22, 25-26, 25-20
Marshall def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Stewartville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8
Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 9 a.m.
Monticello vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11 a.m.
Delano vs. Alexandria, 9 a.m.
Marshall vs. Stewartville, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Albany (28-2) vs. New London-Spicer (18-17-1), 1 p.m.
Southwest Christian (19-12) vs. Annandale (23-6), 1 p.m.
Chatfield (28-4) vs. Rush City (28-3), 3 p.m.
Hawley (26-5) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (25-1), 3 p.m.
Albany/New London-Spicer loser vs. Southwest Christian/Annandale loser, 5 p.m.
Chatfield/Rush City loser vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran loser, 7 p.m.
Albany/New London-Spicer vs. Southwest Christian/Annandale winner, 5 p.m.
Chatfield/Rush City winner vs. Hawley/St. Croix Lutheran winner, 7 p.m.
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran (28-5) vs. Sebeka (24-7), 5 p.m.
West Central (27-4) vs. Kittson County Central (27-5), 5 p.m.
Minneota (22-11) vs. Ely (28-3), 7 p.m.
New Life Academy (17-12) vs. Fillmore Central (17-15), 7 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka loser vs. West Central/KCC loser, 1 p.m.
Minneota/Ely loser vs. New Life/Fillmore Central loser, 3 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Sebeka winner vs. West Central/KCC winner, 1 p.m.
Minneota/Ely winner vs. New Life/Fillmore Central winner, 3 p.m.
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
