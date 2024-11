2024 Minnesota High School Football Tournament

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Park Center High School

Maple Grove (10-0) vs. Edina (8-2), 7 p.m.

At Osseo High School

Minnetonka (8-2) vs. Blaine (7-3), 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Farmington High School

Lakeville North (9-1) vs. Anoka (7-3), 7 p.m.

At Spring Lake Park

Mounds View (8-2) vs. Shakopee (9-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 14

Lakeville North/Anoka winner vs. Minnetonka/Blaine winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Maple Grove/Edina winner vs. Mounds View/Shakopee winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

At Forest Lake High School

No. 1 North, Elk River (9-1) vs. No. 4 North, Monticello (8-2), 4 p.m.

At Monticello High School

No. 2 North, Robbinsdale Armstrong (10-0) vs. No. 3 North, Alexandria (8-2), 11 a.m.

At Eastview High School

No. 1 South, Owatonna (10-0) vs. No. 4 South, Cretin-Derham Hall (6-4), 1 p.m.

At Osseo High School

No. 2 South, Chanhassen (7-3) vs. No. 3 South, St. Thomas Academy (7-3), noon

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday, Nov. 7

Quarterfinal

At Brainerd High School

No. 1 North, Becker (10-0) vs. No. 4 North, Holy Angels (7-3), 7 p.m.

At Alexandria High School

No. 2 North, Hermantown (9-1) vs. No. 3 North, Orono (8-2), 6 p.m.

At Blaine High School

No. 1 South, Totino-Grace (10-0) vs. No. 4 Hill-Murray (9-1), 5:30 p.m.

At East Ridge High School

No. 2 Byron (9-1) vs. No. 3 Marshall (9-1), 6 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 14

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

At Alexandria High School

No. 1 North, Fergus Falls (10-0) vs. No. 4 North, Albany (10-0), 6 p.m.

At Rocori High School

No. 2 North Pequot Lakes (10-0) vs. No. 3 North, Annadale (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

At Totino-Grace High School

No. 1 South, Stewartville (11-0) vs. No. 4 South Holy Family Catholic (8-2), noon

At Minneapolis Washburn High School

No. 2 South, Dassel-Cokato (9-1) vs. No. 3 South, Fairmont (8-2), 3 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 16

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 2 p.m.

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Hastings High School

No. 1. South, Chatfield (10-0) vs. No. 4 South, Triton (8-2), 7 p.m.

At Orono High School

No. 2 South, Jackson County Central (10-0) vs. No. 3 South, Norwood Young America (11-0), 7 p.m.

At St. Cloud Tech High School

No. 2 North, Barnesville (11-0) vs. No. 3 North, Staples-Motley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Brainerd High School

No. 1 North, Kimball (10-0) vs. No. 4 North, Moose Lake/Willow River (9-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 9 a.m.

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Rock Ridge High School

No. 1 North, Upsala/Swanville (10-0) vs. No. 4 North, Parkers Prairie (8-3), 6 p.m.

At Rochester Mayo High School

No. 2 South, Goodhue (11-0) vs. No. 3 South, Springfield (10-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Jordan High School

No. 1 South, Minneota (10-0) vs. No. 4 South, Lester Prairie (7-3), 5:30 p.m.

At Becker High School

No. 2 North, Mahnomen/Waubun (10-0) vs. No. 3 North, Deer River (9-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 16

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 9 a.m.

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

9-Player

Quarterfinal

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Grand Rapids High School

No. 1 North, Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-0) vs. No. 4 North, Stephen-Argyle (10-1), 7 p.m.

At Moorhead High School

No. 2 North, Fertile-Beltrami (10-0) vs. No. 3 North, Cromwell-Wright (10-1), 7 p.m.

At Buffalo High School

No. 2 South, Hills-Beaver Creek (10-0) vs. No. 3 South, Border West (9-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Kasson-Mantorville High School

No. 1 South, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli vs. No. 4 South, Renville County West (8-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinal

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 14

Highest remaining North seed vs. Lowest remaining South, 1 p.m.

Highest remaining South seed vs. Lowest remaining North seed, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

