2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, Feb. 22
Quarterfinal

Hill-Murray (23-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), 11 a.m.

Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), 1 p.m.

Minnetonka (24-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (19-7-1), 6 p.m.

Edina (20-6-1) vs. Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Hill-Murray/Roseau loser vs. Andover/Rosemount loser, 10 a.m.

Minnetonka/Maple Grove loser vs. Edina/Northfield loser, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Hill-Murray/Roseau winner vs. Andover/Rosemount winner, 6 p.m.

Minnetonka/Maple Grove winner vs. Edina/Northfield winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Quarterfinal

Orono (20-6-1) vs. Willmar (20-7), 11 a.m.

Dodge County (21-4) vs. Fergus Falls (15-11-1), 1 p.m.

Holy Angels (21-3-3) vs. Luverne (17-10), 6 p.m.

Warroad (19-8) vs. Proctor/Hermantown (18-8-2), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Orono/Willmar loser vs. Dodge County/Fergus Falls loser, noon

Holy Angels/Luverne loser vs. Warroad/Proctor-Hermantown loser, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Orono/Willmar winner vs. Dodge County/Fergus Falls winner, 11 a.m.

Holy Angels/Luverne winner vs. Warroad/Proctor-Hermantown winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.<<

