2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, Feb. 22
Quarterfinal

Hill-Murray 8, Roseau 2

Andover 6, Rosemount 0

Minnetonka 2, Maple Grove 1

Edina (20-6-1) vs. Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Roseau vs. Rosemount, 10 a.m.

Maple Grove vs. Edina/Northfield loser, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Hill-Murray vs. Andover, 6 p.m.

Minnetonka vs. Edina/Northfield winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Quarterfinal

Orono 4, Willmar 1

Dodge County 4, Fergus Falls 0

Holy Angels 6, Luverne 1

Warroad 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1

Thursday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Willmar 2, Fergus Falls 1, OT

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Luverne 2

Friday, Feb. 23
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Orono vs. Dodge County, 11 a.m.

Holy Angels vs. Warroad, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Willmar vs. Proctor/Hermantown, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.<<

