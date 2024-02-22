2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament
|2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|Quarterfinal
Hill-Murray 8, Roseau 2
Andover 6, Rosemount 0
Minnetonka (24-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (19-7-1), 6 p.m.
Edina (20-6-1) vs. Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Roseau vs. Rosemount, 10 a.m.
Minnetonka/Maple Grove loser vs. Edina/Northfield loser, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Hill-Murray vs. Andover, 6 p.m.
Minnetonka/Maple Grove winner vs. Edina/Northfield winner, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|Quarterfinal
Orono 4, Willmar 1
Dodge County 4, Fergus Falls 0
Holy Angels 6, Luverne 1
Warroad 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Willmar 2, Fergus Falls 1, OT
Luverne vs. Proctor/Hermantown, 2 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Orono vs. Dodge County, 11 a.m.
Holy Angels vs. Warroad, 1 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.<<
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.