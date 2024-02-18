2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament
|2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|Quarterfinal
Hill-Murray (23-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), 11 a.m.
Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), 1 p.m.
Minnetonka (24-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (19-7-1), 6 p.m.
Edina (20-6-1) vs. Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Hill-Murray/Roseau loser vs. Andover/Rosemount loser, 10 a.m.
Minnetonka/Maple Grove loser vs. Edina/Northfield loser, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Hill-Murray/Roseau winner vs. Andover/Rosemount winner, 6 p.m.
Minnetonka/Maple Grove winner vs. Edina/Northfield winner, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|Quarterfinal
Orono (20-6-1) vs. Willmar (20-7), 11 a.m.
Dodge County (21-4) vs. Fergus Falls (15-11-1), 1 p.m.
Holy Angels (21-3-3) vs. Luverne (17-10), 6 p.m.
Warroad (19-8) vs. Proctor/Hermantown (18-8-2), 8 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Orono/Willmar loser vs. Dodge County/Fergus Falls loser, noon
Holy Angels/Luverne loser vs. Warroad/Proctor-Hermantown loser, 2 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Orono/Willmar winner vs. Dodge County/Fergus Falls winner, 11 a.m.
Holy Angels/Luverne winner vs. Warroad/Proctor-Hermantown winner, 1 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.<<
