2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament
|2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|Quarterfinal
Hill-Murray 8, Roseau 2
Andover 6, Rosemount 0
Minnetonka 2, Maple Grove 1
Edina 5, Northfield 0
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Roseau 4, Rosemount 1
Maple Grove 7, Northfield 2
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Hill-Murray 3, Andover 1
Edina 3, Minnetonka 2
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Maple Grove 4, Roseau 1
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Minnetonka 5, Andover 3
|Championship
Hill-Murray vs. Edina, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|Quarterfinal
Orono 4, Willmar 1
Dodge County 4, Fergus Falls 0
Holy Angels 6, Luverne 1
Warroad 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Semifinal
Willmar 2, Fergus Falls 1, OT
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Luverne 2
|Friday, Feb. 23
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Semifinal
Dodge County 4, Orono 2
Warroad 3, Holy Angels 2
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|At TRIA Rink
|Consolation Championship
Proctor/Hermantown 5, Willmar 2
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Orono 3, Holy Angels 2
|Championship
Dodge County vs. Warroad, 4 p.m.<<
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.