2024 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

2024 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, Feb. 22
Quarterfinal

Hill-Murray 8, Roseau 2

Andover 6, Rosemount 0

Minnetonka 2, Maple Grove 1

Edina 5, Northfield 0

Friday, Feb. 23
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Roseau 4, Rosemount 1

Maple Grove 7, Northfield 2

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Hill-Murray 3, Andover 1

Edina 3, Minnetonka 2

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Maple Grove 4, Roseau 1

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Minnetonka 5, Andover 3

Championship

Hill-Murray vs. Edina, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Quarterfinal

Orono 4, Willmar 1

Dodge County 4, Fergus Falls 0

Holy Angels 6, Luverne 1

Warroad 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1

Thursday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Willmar 2, Fergus Falls 1, OT

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Luverne 2

Friday, Feb. 23
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Semifinal

Dodge County 4, Orono 2

Warroad 3, Holy Angels 2

Saturday, Feb. 24
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Proctor/Hermantown 5, Willmar 2

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Orono 3, Holy Angels 2

Championship

Dodge County vs. Warroad, 4 p.m.<<

