2023 No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson gets 1st full offseason for the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Defensive end Tyree Wilson is at Raiders organized team activities this week doing something he couldn’t do a year ago. Practice. A foot injury his senior season at Texas Tech forced Wilson to sit out until well into training camp last year. Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This week gives him a fresh start. Wilson had seven sacks in each of his final two seasons with the Red Raiders but didn’t have one in Las Vegas until Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. He did have two sacks in his final four games.

