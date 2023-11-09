2023 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
|State Volleyball Tournament
|At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
|Class 4A
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Anoka def. Eagan, 29-27, 28-26, 26-28, 26-28, 15-4
New Prague def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
Stillwater def. Rogers, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 17-15
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|Consolation Semifinal
Edina vs. Eagan, 9 a.m.
Minnetonka vs. Rogers, 11 a.m.
|Semifinal
Wayzata vs. Anoka, 9 a.m.
New Prague vs. Stillwater, 11 a.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
|Third Place
Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
|State Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Marshall (26-5) def. DeLaSalle, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11
Detroit Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Delano (28-2) vs. Mahtomedi (17-13), 7 p.m.
Byron (23-4) vs. Monticello (19-11), 7 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
DeLaSalle vs. Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.
Delano/Mahtomedi loser vs. Byron/Monticello loser, 11 a.m.
|Semifinal
Marshall vs. Detroit Lakes, 9 a.m.
Delano/Mahtomedi winner vs. Byron/Monticello winner, 11 a.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
|Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
|State Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
|Class 2A
|Quarterfinal
|Thursday, Nov. 9
Southwest Christian (25-5) vs. Wadena-Deer Creek (22-9), 1 p.m.
Rush City (28-2) vs. Annandale (22-8), 1 p.m.
Pequot Lakes (27-5) vs. Redwood Valley (23-2), 3 p.m.
Caledonia (27-5) vs. Concordia Academy (20-10), 3 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
Southwest Christian/WDC loser vs. Rush City/Annandale loser, 5 p.m.
Pequot Lakes/Redwood Valley loser vs. Caledonia/Concordia loser, 7 p.m.
|Semifinal
Southwest Christian/WDC winner vs. Rush City/Annandale winner, 5 p.m.
Pequot Lakes/Redwood Valley winner vs. Caledonia/Concordia winner, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
|Third Place
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
|State Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
|Class 1A
|Quarterfinal
|Thursday, Nov. 9
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (27-6) vs. Pine River-Backus (19-8), 5 p.m.
New Life Academy (19-11) vs. West Central Area (23-9), 5 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran (26-6) vs. Ely (23-5), 7 p.m.
Mabel-Canton (32-2) vs. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, (21-7), 7 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
RTR/PRB loser vs. New Life/West Central loser, 1 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Ely loser vs. Mabel-Canton/BGMR loser, 3 p.m.
|Semifinal
RTR/PRB winner vs. New Life/West Central winner, 1 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran/Ely winner vs. Mabel-Canton/BGMR winner, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.
|Third Place
Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
|State Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.