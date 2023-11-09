2023 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

State Volleyball Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 8

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Anoka def. Eagan, 29-27, 28-26, 26-28, 26-28, 15-4

New Prague def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

Stillwater def. Rogers, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 17-15

Thursday, Nov. 9
Consolation Semifinal

Edina vs. Eagan, 9 a.m.

Minnetonka vs. Rogers, 11 a.m.

Semifinal

Wayzata vs. Anoka, 9 a.m.

New Prague vs. Stillwater, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Nov. 8

Marshall (26-5) def. DeLaSalle, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

Detroit Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Delano (28-2) vs. Mahtomedi (17-13), 7 p.m.

Byron (23-4) vs. Monticello (19-11), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10
Consolation Semifinal

DeLaSalle vs. Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.

Delano/Mahtomedi loser vs. Byron/Monticello loser, 11 a.m.

Semifinal

Marshall vs. Detroit Lakes, 9 a.m.

Delano/Mahtomedi winner vs. Byron/Monticello winner, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11
Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 9

Southwest Christian (25-5) vs. Wadena-Deer Creek (22-9), 1 p.m.

Rush City (28-2) vs. Annandale (22-8), 1 p.m.

Pequot Lakes (27-5) vs. Redwood Valley (23-2), 3 p.m.

Caledonia (27-5) vs. Concordia Academy (20-10), 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10
Consolation Semifinal

Southwest Christian/WDC loser vs. Rush City/Annandale loser, 5 p.m.

Pequot Lakes/Redwood Valley loser vs. Caledonia/Concordia loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinal

Southwest Christian/WDC winner vs. Rush City/Annandale winner, 5 p.m.

Pequot Lakes/Redwood Valley winner vs. Caledonia/Concordia winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11
Consolation Championship

Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Thursday, Nov. 9

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (27-6) vs. Pine River-Backus (19-8), 5 p.m.

New Life Academy (19-11) vs. West Central Area (23-9), 5 p.m.

Mayer Lutheran (26-6) vs. Ely (23-5), 7 p.m.

Mabel-Canton (32-2) vs. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, (21-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10
Consolation Semifinal

RTR/PRB loser vs. New Life/West Central loser, 1 p.m.

Mayer Lutheran/Ely loser vs. Mabel-Canton/BGMR loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinal

RTR/PRB winner vs. New Life/West Central winner, 1 p.m.

Mayer Lutheran/Ely winner vs. Mabel-Canton/BGMR winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11
Consolation Championship

Consolation seminfinal losers, 10:30 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

