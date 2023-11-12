2023 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
|State Volleyball Tournament
|At Xcel Energy Center (all classes)
|Class 4A
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Anoka def. Eagan, 29-27, 28-26, 26-28, 26-28, 15-4
New Prague def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
Stillwater def. Rogers, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 17-15
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|Consolation Semifinal
Eagan def. Edina, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17
Rogers def. Minnetonka, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
|Semifinal
Wayzata def. Anoka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
New Prague def. Stillwater, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Rogers def. Eagan, 25-16, 22-25, 14-25, 33-31, 15-11
|Third Place
Anoka def. Stillwater, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
|State Championship
Wayzata vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Marshall def. DeLaSalle, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11
Detroit Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Delano def. Mahtomedi, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Byron def. Monticello, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
Grand Rapids def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17
Monticello def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16
|Semifinal
Marshall def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18
Delano def. Byron, 25-22, 27-25, 25-16
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Grand Rapids def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 25-12
|Third Place
Byron def. Detroit Lakes, 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
|State Championship
Marshall vs. Delano, 6:30 p.m.
|Class 2A
|Quarterfinal
|Thursday, Nov. 9
Southwest Christian def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Rush City def. Annandale, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Pequot Lakes def. Redwood Valley, 24-26, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12, 15-6
Caledonia def. Concordia Academy, 25-12, 29-27, 25-14
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
Annandale def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 15-11
Redwood Valley def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17
|Semifinal
Rush City def. Southwest Christian, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
Pequot Lakes def. Caledonia, 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 16-14
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Annandale def. Redwood Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 1725, 15-11
|Third Place
Southwest Christian def. Caledonia, 20-25, 28-26, 25-14, 25-20
|State Championship
Pequot Lakes def. Rush City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
|Class 1A
|Quarterfinal
|Thursday, Nov. 9
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Pine River-Backus 25-18, 25-10, 25-13
New Life Academy def. West Central Area, 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12
Mayer Lutheran def. Ely, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
Mabel-Canton def. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Consolation Semifinal
West Central Area def. Pine River-Backus, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 20-18
Ely def. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13
|Semifinal
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. New Life Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17
Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 25-14, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Consolation Championship
Ely def. West Central Area, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
|Third Place
New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13
|State Championship
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-13, 32-30, 17-25, 25-22<<
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.