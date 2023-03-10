2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament
|2023 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, March 9
|Quarterfinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2OT
Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT
Andover 5, Lakeville South 2
|Friday, March 10
|Semifinal
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Edina, 6 p.m.
Minnetonka vs. Andover, 8 p.m.
|Consolation Semifinal
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 3
Hill-Murray 4, Lakeville South 3, OT
|Saturday, March 11
|Consolation Championship
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Maple Grove vs. Hill-Murray, 2 p.m.
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, March 8
|Quarterfinal
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT
|Friday, March 10
|Semifinal
Mahtomedi 2, Hermantown 1
Warroad 4, Orono 3, 2OT
|Thursday, March 9
|Consolation Semifinal
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Alexandria 7, Luverne 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1
|Saturday, March 11
|Consolation Championship
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Hermantown vs. Orono, 9 a.m.
|Championship
Mahtomedi vs. Warroad, noon
