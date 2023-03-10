2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1

Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2OT

Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT

Andover 5, Lakeville South 2

Friday, March 10
Semifinal

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Edina, 6 p.m.

Minnetonka vs. Andover, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 3

Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South, noon

Saturday, March 11
Consolation Championship
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Maple Grove vs. Hill-Murray/Lakeville South winner, 2 p.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, March 8
Quarterfinal

Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3

Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT

Friday, March 10
Semifinal

Mahtomedi 2, 1

Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 9
Consolation Semifinal
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Alexandria 7, Luverne 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1

Saturday, March 11
Consolation Championship
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Hermantown vs. Warroad/Orono loser, 9 a.m.

Championship

Mahtomedi vs. Warroad/Orono winner, noon<<

