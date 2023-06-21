2022 finalist Zhang Shuai out in 1st round at Birmingham Classic as seeds tumble

By The Associated Press
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa during their first round Women's Singles match on day three of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob King]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Zhang Shuai of China was a finalist at the Birmingham Classic in 2022 but was eliminated in the first round of the grass-court tournament this year as one of four seeded players to go out. The seventh-seeded Zhang was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by 150th-ranked Emina Bektas of the United States in a little over an hour in a big surprise at the WTA event. Zhang reached the 2022 final only to retire because of injury in the first set to hand Beatriz Haddad Maia the title. Third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera of the United States all lost in the second round. Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced from the first round.

