2019 Texas Open champ Conners leads after delayed 1st round

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Corey Conners birdied four of his final five holes for an 8-under 64 to finish with the lead after the weather-delayed first round at the Valero Texas Open. Conners won the event in 2019. He has a two-shot advantage over Patrick Rodgers going into the second round that starts later Friday. Chris Kirk birdied his final three holes for 5-under 67 to sit three back alongside Hayden Buckley and Peter Malnati. The first round was delayed Thursday more than three hours due to fog and later called because of darkness.

