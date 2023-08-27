2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has pulled out of this year’s tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament after being sidelined all month with an injured left knee. Play begins at Flushing Meadows on Monday. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Nishikori’s withdrawal on Sunday. He was replaced in the men’s singles draw at Flushing Meadows by James Duckworth. Nishikori is a 33-year-old from Japan who had an operation on his hip in January 2022. He returned to the ATP Tour in late July at Atlanta, where he won two matches to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Taylor Fritz. Nishikori has not been back in action since then.

