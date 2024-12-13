2014 champion Stan Wawrinka receives wild-card entry for January’s Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka is among nine wild-card entries for the Australian Open in January. Tennis Australia said Friday that Wawrinka would be joined at Melbourne Park — where the main draw begins on Jan. 12 — by Australians Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu, James McCabe, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic, Emerson Jones, Talia Gibson and Maya Joint. Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, beating Rafael Nadal in four sets, for his first Grand Slam singles title. He peaked at world No. 3 with that victory, and later added major titles at the French Open in 2015 and the 2016 U.S. Open.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.