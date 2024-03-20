20-year-old outfielder Jackson Merrill makes debut for Padres in opener vs. Dodgers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jackson Merrill, a 20-year-old center fielder who had never played above Double-A, made his major league debut for San Diego in Wednesday’s opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Padres selected his contract from San Antonio. Merrill hit .351 with three doubles, two homers, six RBIs and two stolen bases in 13 spring training games. San Diego also selected the contracts of infielders Graham Pauley and Tyler Wade. The Padres optioned catcher Brett Sullivan and right-handed pitcher Woo Suk-Go to Triple-A El Paso.

