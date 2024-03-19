20-minute red cards? Rugby could be about to shake up its sanctioning process

DUBLIN (AP) — Rugby might be headed toward having 20-minute red cards. The sport’s global governing body will set up a working group to explore whether a player who has been sent off can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes has elapsed. The carded player would not be able to return for the rest of the match. The innovation was introduced by New Zealand in 2020 in Super Rugby to try and manage foul play without impacting the integrity of a match. World Rugby says a proposal for a global trial for this sanctioning process will be considered at its council meeting in May.

